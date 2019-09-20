Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Investor Wealth Spikes Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore as Dalal Street Cheers Nirmala Sitharaman’s Early Diwali for India Inc

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Investor Wealth Spikes Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore as Dalal Street Cheers Nirmala Sitharaman’s Early Diwali for India Inc
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

New Delhi: Domestic investor wealth soared by Rs 2.11 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as equity market rallied following a slew of economy-boosting announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The BSE Sensex advanced over 1,300 points to a high of 37,421.70.

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.

From the 30-share Sensex basket, barring NTPC, all other 29 scrips were trading in the green led by Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank, which were trading with gains of up to 5.7 per cent.

The rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on announcements made by the finance minister.

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.

The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax.

Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super-rich tax.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,948.19 +1,854.72 ( +5.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,241.90 +537.10 ( +5.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,192.40 8.30
Reliance 1,257.45 6.65
HDFC 2,049.60 3.80
Maruti Suzuki 6,491.05 8.70
Yes Bank 57.85 6.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,148.90 -0.37
Zee Entertain 300.30 -2.75
HDFC 2,049.65 3.80
HDFC Bank 1,192.75 8.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,487.50 9.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,810.70 13.07
Britannia 2,834.55 8.11
UltraTechCement 4,213.50 8.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,491.05 8.70
Larsen 1,413.25 8.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,500.20 9.46
Larsen 1,413.30 8.67
HDFC Bank 1,193.30 8.44
IndusInd Bank 1,383.00 7.88
M&M 565.25 8.85
See all Top Gainers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram