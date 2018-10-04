GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Investors Become Poorer by Rs 5 Lakh Crore in Two Days of Market Crash

Nearly 400 stocks hit their 52-week low on BSE Thursday.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
Investors Become Poorer by Rs 5 Lakh Crore in Two Days of Market Crash
Led by the sharp sell-off in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 5,02,895.97 crore to Rs 1,40,39,742.92 crore (USD 1.90 trillion). (Representative image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Investors became poorer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of stock market crash where the BSE benchmark index plummeted by 1,357 points.

Markets witnessed severe selling Thursday with the benchmark Sensex crashing over 806 points to end at 35,169.16 after the rupee crashed to a new life-time low and global crude oil price breached the USD 86 a barrel.

The gauge had lost 550.51 points Wednesday on rupee woes and surging crude oil prices.

Led by the sharp sell-off in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 5,02,895.97 crore to Rs 1,40,39,742.92 crore (USD 1.90 trillion).

The dollar figure has been arrived at by calculating the m-cap from rupee's intra-day low of 73.81 Thursday.

With this, market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slipped below the USD 2 trillion.

"The strongest of businesses and the bluest of blue chips have cracked in the last couple of sessions, which highlights the prevailing negative sentiment and an environment of pessimism. With the rupee hitting record low, crude prices moving northwards, increasing fears of a broadening current account deficit along with the liquidity worries led to another major fall in the indices and broader markets.

"With deteriorating macros, all eyes will now be on the second quarter earnings and how the current liquidity situation is addressed," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

The bloodbath on the bourses was primarily triggered by continued slide in the rupee which hit yet another low of 73.81 (intra-day) against the dollar, brokers said.

From the 30-share pack, 24 scrips declined, while 6 advanced.

RIL was the worst hit from the pack plunging 7.03 per cent followed by Hero MotoCorp 5.45 per cent and TCS 4.54 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE midcap index fell by 1.93 per cent and smallcap index 2.07 per cent.

"Indian markets have been seeing a sharp sell off on account of depreciation in rupee and higher crude prices. This negative sentiment was further reinforced by fears of liquidity crisis to support credit growth following the IL&FS scare," said Nitasha Shankar, Sr Vice President and Head of Research, YES Securities.

Nearly 400 stocks hit their 52-week low on BSE Thursday.

At the BSE, 1,889 stocks declined, while 775 advanced and 138 remained unchanged.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
S&P BSE Sensex

35,169.16 -806.47 ( -2.24%)

Nifty 50

10,599.25 -259.00 ( -2.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,122.25 -6.87
ICICI Bank 316.50 4.21
Yes Bank 215.00 1.06
Axis Bank 586.25 2.45
TCS 2,064.80 -4.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,120.55 -7.03
Interglobe Avi 816.35 4.98
ICICI Bank 315.95 4.07
TCS 2,064.25 -4.54
Yes Bank 215.15 1.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 316.50 4.21
Axis Bank 586.25 2.45
UltraTechCement 3,943.65 2.16
Bharti Infratel 256.15 1.77
Yes Bank 215.00 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 315.95 4.07
Axis Bank 586.10 2.70
Larsen 1,259.15 1.18
Yes Bank 215.15 1.08
M&M 795.25 0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 217.15 -13.54
BPCL 331.15 -12.36
IOC 140.30 -11.43
Reliance 1,122.25 -6.87
Eicher Motors 21,907.85 -5.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,120.55 -7.03
Hero Motocorp 2,757.00 -5.45
TCS 2,064.25 -4.54
Adani Ports 315.95 -4.17
ONGC 174.80 -3.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

