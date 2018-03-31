GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IOC, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum to Supply Euro-VI Fuel in Delhi from April 1

The Euro-VI grade fuel supplies in the national capital have been advanced from the April 1, 2020 target rollout for the entire country to show the oil industry's commitment to supplying cleaner fuel.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IOC, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum to Supply Euro-VI Fuel in Delhi from April 1
Image for representation (File Photo: AP)
New Delhi: State-owned oil firms will from tomorrow supply petrol and diesel meeting stringent Euro-VI emission norms in the national capital.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Co will supply the less polluting fuel at all their outlets from Sunday, IOC officials said.

The Euro-VI grade fuel supplies in the national capital have been advanced from the April 1, 2020 target rollout for the entire country to show the oil industry's commitment to supplying cleaner fuel, they said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.68 -205.71 ( -0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,113.70 -70.45 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 123.35 -18.90 -13.29
Titan Company 942.30 -0.10 -0.01
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,861.10 +8.80 +0.10
TCS 2,849.15 +1.45 +0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 830.20 -6.05 -0.72
Bank of Baroda 142.20 -1.55 -1.08
Aarti Ind 1,144.20 +0.70 +0.06
Fortis Health 123.40 -19.05 -13.37
M&M Financial 461.80 +4.30 +0.94
See all Most Active »

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You