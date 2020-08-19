IOC nears first deal to export fuels to Mauritius -sources

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, is close to winning its first contract to export up to 720,000 tonnes of clean products to Mauritius under an annual deal from November, two sources familiar with the matter said.

IOC will supply 205,000 tonnes of 95 RON gasoline, 235,000 tonnes of 10 parts per million (ppm) gasoil, 175,000 tonnes of jet fuel and up to 105,000 tonne of marine gasoil, sources said.

The sources did not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media. IOC and State Trade Corporation of India did not respond to Reuters email seeking comments.

