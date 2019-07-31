Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IOC Q1 Net Profit Slumps 47 Percent on Lower Refinery Margins, Inventory Gains

IOC, the nation's biggest oil firm, recorded an inventory gain of Rs 2,362 crore as opposed to Rs 7,065 crore gain in the April-June 2018 period.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IOC Q1 Net Profit Slumps 47 Percent on Lower Refinery Margins, Inventory Gains
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
Loading...

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a 47 per cent drop in its first quarter net profit due to fall in refinery margins and inventory gains.

IOC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,737.50 crore, or Rs 4.07 per share, as compared with Rs 7,092.42 crore, or Rs 7.48 a share, in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"The variation is majorly on account of lower inventory gain during the quarter," it said.

IOC, the nation's biggest oil firm, recorded an inventory gain of Rs 2,362 crore as opposed to Rs 7,065 crore gain in the April-June 2018 period.

Inventory gain accrues when a company buys raw material (crude oil in case of IOC) at a given price but by the time it is able to process and convert it into consumable products (fuel in case of IOC), prices have moved up. And, since final product is sold at a prevailing market price, the company books an inventory gain. Inventory loss occurs when the reverse happens.

Revenue was almost flat at Rs 1.53 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.

The company earned USD 4.69 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in April-June, down from USD 10.21 per barrel average gross refining margin (GRM) in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"GRM excluding inventory gain/loss and price lag for Q1 is USD 2.27 per barrel as compared to USD 5.18 a barrel in Q1 2018-19," the statement said.

IOC said it had a foreign exchange (forex) gain of Rs 91.75 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,804.85 crore forex loss in the previous year.

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the company sold 22.66 million tonne of products, including exports, during the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

Refineries processed 17.28 million tonne of crude oil and the firm's countrywide pipelines network transported 21.85 million tonne during the quarter.

The company got Rs 656 crore subsidy support for kerosene sold through public distribution system and Rs 3,997 crore for cooking gas (LPG).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,481.12 +83.88 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,118.00 +32.60 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
Reliance 1,166.25 -1.24
Indiabulls Hsg 535.60 2.23
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 424.50 -0.11
HDFC 2,124.05 -0.20
RBL Bank 405.00 1.71
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
Yes Bank 91.30 6.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
IOC 139.30 4.34
Hero Motocorp 2,356.10 4.31
Tata Steel 432.05 4.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 5.92
IndusInd Bank 1,408.00 5.32
Tata Steel 431.90 4.15
Hero Motocorp 2,349.75 4.00
Sun Pharma 426.75 3.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 361.60 -5.12
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Bharti Airtel 337.60 -2.36
Titan Company 1,056.35 -2.12
Bharti Infratel 245.75 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
Bharti Airtel 336.40 -2.66
Reliance 1,166.00 -1.23
NTPC 126.45 -0.71
Maruti Suzuki 5,472.15 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram