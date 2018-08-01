GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IOC Tops 7 Indian Firms on Fortune 500 List, Reliance Industries Jumps 55 Places

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani-led RIL was the top private sector company from India as it jumped from 203rd rank last year to 148th. It had a revenue of USD 62.3 billion in 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IOC Tops 7 Indian Firms on Fortune 500 List, Reliance Industries Jumps 55 Places
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New York: Seven Indian companies have made it to the latest Fortune 500 list of the world's biggest corporations in terms of revenue, with state-owned IOC continuing to be the highest ranked Indian firm and Reliance Industries (RIL) jumping 55 places.

In the list topped by retail giant Walmart, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) with 23 per cent rise in revenues at USD 65.9 billion was ranked 137th, up from the 168th position in 2017, Fortune said.

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani-led RIL was the top private sector company from the country as it jumped from 203rd rank last year to 148th. It had a revenue of USD 62.3 billion in 2017-18.

With USD 47.5 billion revenue, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) made a come back into the list with a ranking of 197th. It did not feature in the 2017 ranking.

State Bank of India (SBI) with USD 47.5 billion revenue was given 216th rank, a shade higher than 217th last year.

Tata Motors improved its ranking from 247th last year to 232nd. So did state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) that moved up to 314th position from 360th last year.

Rajesh Exports was the seventh Indian firm on the list though its ranking slipped to 405th this year from 295th last year.

RIL was the most profitable Indian firm on the list. On the globally most profitable list, it secured the 99th position. The list was topped by Apple.

Three Chinese firms - State Grid, Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) figure in the top 10, occupying 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively. Royal Dutch Shell got 5th position.

"The world's 500 largest companies generated USD 30 trillion in revenues and USD 1.9 trillion in profits in 2017. Together, this year's Fortune Global 500 companies employ 67.7 million people worldwide and are represented by 33 countries," Fortune said.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,521.62 -84.96 ( -0.23%)

Nifty 50

11,346.20 -10.30 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 265.05 +0.95 +0.36
Reliance 1,192.35 +6.35 +0.54
SBI 295.10 +1.60 +0.55
Ashok Leyland 118.90 +6.10 +5.41
HDFC 1,970.15 -24.70 -1.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,970.05 -24.70 -1.24
Infosys 1,353.75 -11.25 -0.82
Ashok Leyland 118.75 +5.95 +5.27
Tata Motors 264.95 +0.80 +0.30
Reliance 1,191.15 +5.30 +0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 270.65 +9.55 +3.66
Lupin 844.20 +19.80 +2.40
Bharti Infratel 293.25 +6.60 +2.30
Dr Reddys Labs 2,175.70 +47.90 +2.25
IOC 168.00 +3.65 +2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 270.30 +8.60 +3.29
TCS 1,975.10 +33.85 +1.74
Sun Pharma 575.80 +9.15 +1.61
ITC 301.70 +4.50 +1.51
Power Grid Corp 184.05 +1.85 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 208.00 -5.40 -2.53
Maruti Suzuki 9,341.60 -178.95 -1.88
Vedanta 218.20 -4.00 -1.80
Eicher Motors 27,298.70 -499.85 -1.80
ICICI Bank 299.30 -4.95 -1.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 218.15 -4.10 -1.84
Bharti Airtel 384.15 -6.55 -1.68
Maruti Suzuki 9,340.30 -166.10 -1.75
ICICI Bank 299.05 -4.90 -1.61
Tata Steel 554.65 -8.20 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...