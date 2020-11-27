IOCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 493 Posts of Trade Apprentice at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released a notification for 493 posts of Trade Apprentice in various departments. The vacancies are in the Southern region of the country in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry . Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The last date for submission of application is December 12. IOCL has advised candidates to complete the application process before the last date.

How to apply for IOCL Trade Apprentice

Step 1: One needs to go the official website iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Engagement of 493 Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act”

Step 3: Click on apply online

Step 4: Fill all the required details and upload documents

Step 5: Check all the filled details carefully and submit application form

IOCL will shortlist candidates based on the marks in the written test which will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). The paper for Trade Apprentice (Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic and Machinist) will test technical acumen, knowledge of quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and basic English.

The exam for Trade Apprentice (Accountant) will have questions from quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and basic English. The paper for Trade Apprentice (Data Entry Operator) will carry questions from general aptitude and reasoning, general English, numerical aptitude and general knowledge.

In order to qualify the written test, candidates belonging to general and other backward class (OBC) category will have to score 40 per cent. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person with Disability categories will be given a relaxation of five per cent in minimum qualifying marks.

Candidates applying for the posts should be medically fit as per Indian Oil's pre-engagement medical standard. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IOCL for any update.