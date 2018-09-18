English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ircon International IPO Subscribed 29% on First Day
Non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 4 per cent and retail investors 86 per cent.
Representative image
New Delhi: The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29 per cent on the first day of bidding Monday.
The Rs 470.49-crore IPO received bids for 28,92,870 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, data available with the NSE showed.
Non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 4 per cent and retail investors 86 per cent.
The issue, which would close on Wednesday, has been set in a price band of Rs 470-475 per share.
The initial public offer is of 9,905,157 shares.
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are managing the offer.
The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
