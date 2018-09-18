GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ircon International IPO Subscribed 29% on First Day

Non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 4 per cent and retail investors 86 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2018, 7:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29 per cent on the first day of bidding Monday.

The Rs 470.49-crore IPO received bids for 28,92,870 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The issue, which would close on Wednesday, has been set in a price band of Rs 470-475 per share.
The initial public offer is of 9,905,157 shares.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are managing the offer.

The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
