Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

IRCTC, DLF, Infosys, DHFL, D-Mart Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

he Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares made a grand debut on bourses, rallying 118% over the issue price to hit a high of Rs 698.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IRCTC, DLF, Infosys, DHFL, D-Mart Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representative purpose only (Reuters)

Indian stock markets started the week on a strong note on Monday with heavy buying seen in metal stocks and a stellar debut by IRCTC shares.

At 11:09 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 235.76 points, or 0.62%, to 38,362.84, while the Nifty 50 rose 72.55 points, or 0.64%, to 11,377.60. Besides IRCTC, other stocks in focus today were DLF, Infosys, DHFL, D-Mart and Reliance Capital. Read on to know more:

IRCTC: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares made a grand debut on bourses, rallying 118% over the issue price to hit a high of Rs 698.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares climbed 6.5% after the real estate company sold 376 luxury ready-to-move-in flats worth Rs 700 crore in Gurugram housing project on the first day of launch itself amid slowdown concerns.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares dropped over 4% after the IT major’s net profit rose 5.8% to Rs 4,019 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter, while rupee revenue inched up 3.8% to Rs 22,629 crore.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd shares jumped 5% to lock in upper circuit on a media report that said the company has signed a non-binding term sheet with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000-crore wholesale book.

D-Mart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, owner of D-Mart chain of supermarkets, fell 2.2% even as net profit in the September quarter climbed 47.5% to Rs 322.63 crore compared with the year-ago quarter, while revenue rose 22.3% to Rs 5,998.90.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd shares declined 6.6% after the company approved management buyout of 100% stake in Reliance Securities.

Jain Irrigation: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd shares plunged 11% after CARE Ratings assigned CARE D rating to the long-term bank facilities of the company.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares rose 3.3% even as US FDA said that the company is recalling 73,896 bottles of hypertension treatment tablets from the US and Puerto Rico on account of deviations from current good manufacturing norms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,392.15 +87.10 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 717.80 124.31
Infosys 788.20 -3.26
Yes Bank 40.85 3.16
Indiabulls Hsg 206.20 -1.76
Tata Motors 129.15 6.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 718.30 124.47
Indiabulls Hsg 206.05 -1.86
Yes Bank 40.80 3.03
Godrej Consumer 691.00 -0.01
Tata Motors 129.15 6.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.20 6.51
ONGC 134.30 4.11
Yes Bank 40.85 3.16
Bharti Airtel 395.30 3.24
JSW Steel 224.00 3.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.15 6.43
ONGC 134.35 4.07
Bharti Airtel 395.50 3.36
Yes Bank 40.80 3.03
Tata Steel 349.10 2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 788.15 -3.27
Bajaj Finance 3,932.00 -1.04
Power Grid Corp 200.30 -0.35
UPL 586.35 -0.59
Hero Motocorp 2,590.10 -0.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 788.40 -3.35
Bajaj Finance 3,931.75 -1.11
Power Grid Corp 200.00 -0.50
Hero Motocorp 2,590.50 -0.24
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram