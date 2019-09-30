Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

IRCTC IPO Opens for Subscription Today: Brokerages Give a Big Thumbs-up

The Rs 645 crore IRCTC IPO comprises an offer for sale of 20 million shares, representing 12.5% of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IRCTC IPO Opens for Subscription Today: Brokerages Give a Big Thumbs-up
Screen grab of the IRCTC website.

IRCTC IPO Subscription: The initial public offering (IPO) of the state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) is set to open for subscription today at a price band of Rs 315-320. The Rs 645 crore IPO comprises an offer for sale of 20 million shares, representing 12.5% of total paid-up equity by the Ministry of Railways.

For those wishing to subscribe to the issue, the minimum bid lot is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors and employees will get the shares at a discount of Rs 10 apiece to the final offer price. But should you subscribe to the issue? Here’s what these five brokerage firms suggest:

IndiaNivesh says ‘subscribe’: IRCTC enjoys monopoly business in online rail ticket booking and food catering on running trains. Mobile application-based food ordering is gaining fast traction among travellers. It provides multiple caterers in tune with today’s taste and preferences of commuters.

We expect food catering and travel tourism segments to grow in mid-teens while operating margins of packaged water division to improve as more plants are commissioned. IPO looks conservatively priced at a PER of around 19x based on FY19 earnings. We recommend subscribe.

Anandrathi recommends subscribe to IRCTC IPO: IRCTC has unique business model and the company does not have any competition across any business segment. Based on various parameters like strong earnings profile, diversified business segment, healthy return ratio, debt-free status and most importantly monopoly business, we have a positive view on the issue. We have a positive outlook for the company and we recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ to this issue.

Cholamandalam Securities says ‘Subscribe’: The company enjoys virtually monopolistic business which has huge potential to grow further. At upper priced band, the issue is valuing company at P/E of 18.8x and P/B of 4.9x based on FY19 financials. The issue appears fully priced in considering historical financials and multiples. There are no direct comparable companies available for relative analysis.

The unique business model with no direct competitors is likely to attract investor’s attention and keep shares in demand.

Investors can consider investment for short to medium term, being the first mover in the sector there will be buying interest post listing, too.

ICICI Direct says subscribe to IRCTC shares: Inclusion of convenience fee on railway tickets, setting up of 10 water plants in next two years and recent tax reduction of corporate tax bodes well for EPS (earnings per share) growth. Coupled with healthy dividend payout (45% in FY19) and RoE (26.1%), we recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the issue at the offer price. Further, at the IPO price band of Rs 315-320, the stock is available at a price to earnings multiple of ~10x (FY21E EPS), which we believe looks attractive from the perspective of future earnings growth.

Angel Broking rated ‘subscribe’: IRCTC’s profitability will improve significantly due to tax reduction and increase in revenue from service charge for online ticketing. Hence, the brokerage advises investors to subscribe to the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,544.37 -278.20 ( -0.72%)

NIFTY 50

11,431.30 -81.10 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 307.90 -21.07
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.77
IndusInd Bank 1,394.50 -5.83
Axis Bank 692.75 -1.12
ICICI Bank 434.90 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 307.80 -20.97
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.86
ICICI Bank 434.70 -3.22
IndusInd Bank 1,394.25 -5.99
Voltamp Trans 1,175.00 -0.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 477.50 1.64
UPL 591.00 1.54
HCL Tech 1,055.35 1.37
Infosys 792.40 1.30
Bajaj Finserv 8,655.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,055.50 1.36
Infosys 792.65 1.32
TCS 2,078.65 1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,105.15 0.98
ITC 254.95 0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.45 -10.87
Zee Entertain 255.40 -6.63
IndusInd Bank 1,392.30 -5.98
ICICI Bank 434.50 -3.27
Vedanta 152.05 -3.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.86
IndusInd Bank 1,394.25 -5.99
ICICI Bank 434.65 -3.23
Vedanta 152.15 -3.21
Tata Steel 349.65 -2.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram