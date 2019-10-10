IRCTC IPO Subscribers Now Waiting for Allotment to Cash on Bumper Listing
The IRCTC IPO had closed on October 03 and was subscribed nearly 112 times on the back of strong demand across investor categories.
Screen grab of the IRCTC website.
The subscribers to the initial public offering (IPO) of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are now eagerly waiting for the allotment of shares, which is most likely to be concluded today, as market experts predict a bumper listing for the PSU (public sector unit) stock.
The IRCTC IPO had closed on October 3 and was subscribed nearly 112 times on the back of strong demand across investor categories. The attractive IPO pricing, monopolistic nature of the company’s business and solid subscription figures have fuelled expectations that the IRCTC shares may give 50- 75% returns on listing day. In fact, market experts believe IRCTC shares can prove to be a good portfolio stock and can be held for four to five years to reap long-term gains.
“The IRCTC IPO is a good investment option and one can book around 50% profit on the listing day itself,” said Sumeet Bagadia, executive director at Choice Broking, told Zee Business. He added the shares may list at around Rs 500 and the stock’s performance over the next two quarters would throw light on the future outlook.
Alankit Assignments, the registrar of the IRCTC IPO, will take care of share allotment and refund processing. Investors can check the allotment status by visiting the ipo.alankit.com link and entering the PAN and IPO application number.
IRCTC shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on 14 October. The IPO had set the price band cap at Rs 320, with retail investors getting an additional Rs 10 discount apiece. As compared to 2.02 crore shares on offer from IRCTC in the IPO, investors had bid for 225 crore shares of IRCTC. After the IPO, the government’s stake in IRCTC will come down to 87.4%.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,359.00
|2.59
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|4.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|198.35
|-17.29
|Infosys
|789.30
|0.72
|Yes Bank
|41.70
|-3.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|198.20
|-17.52
|Reliance
|1,359.10
|2.52
|Bharti Airtel
|375.60
|4.55
|Yes Bank
|41.70
|-3.47
|Aurobindo Pharm
|459.25
|-3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|4.52
|Grasim
|693.20
|3.40
|Reliance
|1,359.00
|2.59
|HUL
|1,973.55
|1.31
|Asian Paints
|1,787.55
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|375.60
|4.55
|Reliance
|1,359.10
|2.52
|HUL
|1,973.10
|1.32
|Asian Paints
|1,787.05
|0.78
|Hero Motocorp
|2,624.00
|0.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.70
|-3.58
|GAIL
|127.40
|-3.56
|Tata Motors
|116.75
|-3.43
|M&M
|562.45
|-2.45
|ICICI Bank
|426.90
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.70
|-3.47
|Tata Motors
|116.70
|-3.43
|M&M
|562.50
|-2.36
|ICICI Bank
|427.10
|-2.18
|SBI
|255.00
|-2.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season