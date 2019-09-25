IRCTC IPO to Open for Subscription from Sept 30: 10 Things to Know
The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 20 million shares, representing 12.5% of total paid-up equity, by the ministry of railways.
Representative image.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Wednesday that its initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on 30 September and close on 3 October. If you are planning to invest your money in the IPO of this public sector firm, here are 10 things you must know:
1) IRCTC has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 315-320 per share.
2) The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 20 million shares, representing 12.5% of total paid-up equity, by the ministry of railways.
3) There would also be additional employee reservation portion of 160,000 shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6% of total paid-up equity.
4) As it is an offer for sale (OFS) issue, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the capital raised will go to the selling shareholder, which in this case is the railways ministry.
5) The government intends to raise Rs 635.04-645.12 crore at the aforementioned price band.
6) For those wishing to subscribe to the issue, the minimum bid lot is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.
7) Retail investors and employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 10 apiece to the final offer price.
8) Of the total shares on offer, 50% will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), including 200,000 equity shares set aside for the mutual fund portion on a proportionate basis. In addition, 15% of the offer will be available to the non-institutional investor category, and at least 35% will be made available to the retail category.
9) IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities (India) are book running lead managers to the issue.
10) The stake sale in IRCTC is a part of the central government’s full year divestment programme set in the Budget 2019, under which finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for FY20.
