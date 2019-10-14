IRCTC Makes Blockbuster Entry; Zooms Over 101% in Debut Trade
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade. The initial public offering of IRCTC was a huge hit among investors, subscribed 111.91 times earlier this month.
Screen grab of the IRCTC website.
New Delhi: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) zoomed over 101 per cent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of Rs 320.
It listed at Rs 644, reflecting a huge jump of 101.25 per cent as compared to the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, it skyrocketed 95.62 per cent to Rs 626 in opening trade.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade. The initial public offering of IRCTC was a huge hit among investors, subscribed 111.91 times earlier this month.
The Rs 645-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 315-320 per share.
IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|717.80
|124.31
|Infosys
|788.20
|-3.26
|Yes Bank
|40.85
|3.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|206.20
|-1.76
|Tata Motors
|129.15
|6.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|718.30
|124.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|206.05
|-1.86
|Yes Bank
|40.80
|3.03
|Godrej Consumer
|691.00
|-0.01
|Tata Motors
|129.15
|6.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|129.20
|6.51
|ONGC
|134.30
|4.11
|Yes Bank
|40.85
|3.16
|Bharti Airtel
|395.30
|3.24
|JSW Steel
|224.00
|3.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|129.15
|6.43
|ONGC
|134.35
|4.07
|Bharti Airtel
|395.50
|3.36
|Yes Bank
|40.80
|3.03
|Tata Steel
|349.10
|2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|788.15
|-3.27
|Bajaj Finance
|3,932.00
|-1.04
|Power Grid Corp
|200.30
|-0.35
|UPL
|586.35
|-0.59
|Hero Motocorp
|2,590.10
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|788.40
|-3.35
|Bajaj Finance
|3,931.75
|-1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|200.00
|-0.50
|Hero Motocorp
|2,590.50
|-0.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day