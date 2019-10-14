Take the pledge to vote

IRCTC Makes Blockbuster Entry; Zooms Over 101% in Debut Trade

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade. The initial public offering of IRCTC was a huge hit among investors, subscribed 111.91 times earlier this month.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
IRCTC Makes Blockbuster Entry; Zooms Over 101% in Debut Trade
Screen grab of the IRCTC website.

New Delhi: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) zoomed over 101 per cent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of Rs 320.

It listed at Rs 644, reflecting a huge jump of 101.25 per cent as compared to the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, it skyrocketed 95.62 per cent to Rs 626 in opening trade.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,972 crore in morning trade. The initial public offering of IRCTC was a huge hit among investors, subscribed 111.91 times earlier this month.

The Rs 645-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 315-320 per share.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

NIFTY 50

11,392.15 +87.10 ( +0.77%)
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 717.80 124.31
Infosys 788.20 -3.26
Yes Bank 40.85 3.16
Indiabulls Hsg 206.20 -1.76
Tata Motors 129.15 6.47
IRCTC 718.30 124.47
Indiabulls Hsg 206.05 -1.86
Yes Bank 40.80 3.03
Godrej Consumer 691.00 -0.01
Tata Motors 129.15 6.43
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.20 6.51
ONGC 134.30 4.11
Yes Bank 40.85 3.16
Bharti Airtel 395.30 3.24
JSW Steel 224.00 3.11
Tata Motors 129.15 6.43
ONGC 134.35 4.07
Bharti Airtel 395.50 3.36
Yes Bank 40.80 3.03
Tata Steel 349.10 2.86
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 788.15 -3.27
Bajaj Finance 3,932.00 -1.04
Power Grid Corp 200.30 -0.35
UPL 586.35 -0.59
Hero Motocorp 2,590.10 -0.30
Infosys 788.40 -3.35
Bajaj Finance 3,931.75 -1.11
Power Grid Corp 200.00 -0.50
Hero Motocorp 2,590.50 -0.24
