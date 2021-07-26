IRCTC Offers all Inclusive 6-Day Kerala Tour at a Reasonable Price, Check Details

If you’re looking for a place to go out these days, there’s some good news. Indian Railways is offering some cheap all inclusive travel packages. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has a special offer. This package includes many unique locations in Kerala like Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom . This Kerala travel package will last 5 nights and 6 days. This tour will begin on September 10 in Ahmedabad, according to IRCTC.

You will have to pay Rs 23,500 plus taxes for this 6-day Kerala package. The package will include railway tickets, local travel, hotel stay and food costs.

Accommodations in 3-star hotels have been arranged at all locations for travellers. Apart from this, the facility of AC vehicles will be available for local travels and sightseeing. The mean plan covers breakfast and dinner.

Day 1 - Cochin

On the first day of this tour, passengers will be taken to Cochin. Hotel accommodation will be provided here. After that, guests can spend the evening at Cherai Beach.

Day 2 - Munnar

The following day, you will be taken to Munnar. The distance between Cochin and Munnar is around 135 kilometers. You can find the Tea Museum in Munnar.

Day 3 - Munnar

After breakfast on the third day, a local sightseeing trip to Munnar will be arranged. In the evening, you can spend quality time shopping in Munnar Town. After that, stay at a Munnar hotel for the night.

Day 4 - Munnar-Thekkady

On the fourth day, after breakfast, you will be driven to Thekkady. You will be taken on a boat ride to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in the afternoon (at own cost).

Day 5- Thekkady-Kumarakom

After breakfast on the fifth day, you will be escorted to Kumarakom. You will have the opportunity to stay on a houseboat here. The village of Kumarakom is prominently placed on the picturesque Vembanad Lake.

