IRCTC Offers ‘Bharat Darshan' Tour Package Only For Rs 11340, Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) comes up with new offers and tour packages throughout the year. In its latest offer, the IRCTC has come up with ‘Bharat Darshan’ (Splendors of India) tour package which will begin on August 29 and end on September 10. The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost Rs 11,340 per adult, nearly Rs 1,000 per day per person. For this tour package, IRCTC will operate a “Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train".

The train will cover various destinations including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple in Bhavnagar, Amritsar, Jaipur and Statue of Unity.

IRCTC in a tweet on July 30 shared the information about the tour package.

The World's Tallest Statue, the holiest pilgrimage centre, the most spectacular palace, the 'Splendours of India' are plenty. #Book this 12D/11N train tour package here https://t.co/ajK91sPycR & discover them all!— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 30, 2021

The IRCTC Tourism in a statement said that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages. All the important tourist places in the country will be covered by the special train.

Those who want to book the Bharat Darshan tour package can book it by visiting the IRCTC website. All the interested people who want to avail this tour package can also visit IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices as well to book their tickets.

The journey of the tourists will be covered by sleeper class. Travel insurance and sanitization kits will be provided to the tourists. The local transportation expenses, entrance fee for monuments, boating charges, service of tourist guide will have to be borne by tourists on their own.

Boarding points: Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Jolarpettai Karur, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore, Vijayawada

De-boarding Points: Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai

Tourists have been advised to keep the Covid vaccination Certificate or RT-PCR negative report (less than 48 hrs prior to the journey date). Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will also be issued by IRCTC for the tourists who avail the Bharat Darshan tours (only the Train fare and road transfers will be allowed under the LTC scheme) after completion of the tour.

