1-min read

IRCTC, Yes Bank, Ashok Leyland, BPCL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares shot up 6% after the company said Q3 earnings will be delayed as it is currently reviewing non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
IRCTC, Yes Bank, Ashok Leyland, BPCL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)

Indian stock markets traded in the negative zone after retail inflation hit a 6-year high of 7.59% in January while India’s industrial output contracted 0.3% in December.

At 11:01 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 141.28 points, or 0.34%, to 41,424.62, while the Nifty 50 index fell 42.10 points, or 0.35%, to 12,159.10. IRCTC, Yes Bank, Ashok Leyland, BPCL, Vodafone Idea and Torrent Power were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

IRCTC: Shares of state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC) rallied 13% after Q3 profit jumped by a whopping 180% year-on-year to Rs 206 crore.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares shot up 6% after the company said Q3 earnings will be delayed as it is currently reviewing non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares dropped 4.2% after the company’s Q3 profit fell 93% to Rs 27.7 crore compared with a year ago.

BPCL, Vodafone Idea: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) inched down 0.6% while those of Vodafone Idea Ltd were up 1% ahead of Q3 earnings announcement. Other major firm to announce results today include Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals, GMR Infra, Allcargo Logistics, Future Retail, Godrej Industries, Page Industries, Hindustan Copper, PC Jeweller, Deepak Fertilizers, etc.

Torrent Power: Shares of Torrent Power jumped over 7% after the company’s consolidated net profit rose over 76% to Rs 420.62 crore in the December quarter compared with a year ago.

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares dropped 4% as Q3 loss stood at Rs 96.4 crore compared with loss of Rs 198.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PI Industries: PI Industries Ltd shares were down 0.8% after the company approved the raising of funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels Ltd shares declined 3.9% after the stock was excluded from the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index.

NBCC: NBCC (India) Ltd shares shed 4.7% after the company’s net profit was down 40.8% year-on-year to Rs 49.5 crore for the December quarter.

