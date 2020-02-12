IRCTC to Flag-off Third Private Train Between Varanasi and Indore from February 20

New Delhi: Buoyed by the success of the two previous private trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to introduce the third train on the Varanasi-Indore route from February 20.

The train named as the “Kashi Mahakal Express” will also have a night service, the PSU revealed on Wednesday.

The other two private trains operated by the IRCTC are the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Expresses.

Besides being a superfast air-conditioned train, the IRCTC has also planned to offer tour packages covering the important religious sites on the train’s route, a statement by the IRCTC said.

"Being the first long-distance overnight journey train, IRCTC has geared up to provided a host of facilities and services to passengers, including high-quality vegetarian food, onboard bedrolls and housekeeping services and onboard security services,” the statement read.

"Besides, every passenger travelling on the train will be covered with a complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakhs during the journey.”

The booking for the soon-to-be-launched Kashi Mahakal Express can be done only on the IRCTC website and also through its mobile application, ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’.

Moreover, the train will also have an advance reservation period of 120 days with quotas reserved for general and foreign tourists.

The current booking facility will be available to the passengers at the station after the first reservation chart is prepared, four hours to five minutes before scheduled departure. On top of that, passengers will also be automatically refunded the full fare on cancellation of both waitlisted and confirmed e-tickets.

"The train will connect Jyotirlinga-Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), besides connecting the industrial and educational hub of Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar (Bhopal), Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur," the IRCTC said.

The tour packages will cover Kashi, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhopal, Sanchi, Ujjain, Bhimbetka, Ayodhya and Prayag, according to the statement.

