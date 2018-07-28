IRF Urges Political Parties to Come Together for Early Passage of Motor Bill in Rajya Sabha

International Road Federation (IRF) on Saturday urged all political parties to come together for early passage of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament."Given that Indian roads witness over 5 lakh accidents each year resulting in about 1.47 lakh fatalities, the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill is an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India," IRF Chairman K K Kapila said in a statement.The Bill which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha was introduced in the Upper House in April 2017 but was referred to a select panel."The passage of Bill will help close major gaps in the legislative framework that governs road safety in the country. India, as a signatory to the United Nations Brasilia Declaration, is committed to reducing road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent by 2020," Kapila said.Higher penalties for traffic offences will help in reducing fatal road accidents in India, which accounts for maximum number of road accident deaths in the world, the statement said."Stronger law and stricter deterrent penalties have worked in curbing road accidents worldwide," Kapila added.After taking into account the panel's recommendation, the Bill was re-introduced in Rajya Sabha.