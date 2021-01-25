IRFC IPO Share Allotment to be Finalised Today: How to Check Status

The share allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) will be finalised on Monday, January 25. The information was provided by the website of the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited. KFin Technologies will also manage share allocation and refund. To check the allotment status, investors can go to the website of KFin Technologies. The allotment status can also be checked by the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) website.

IRFC IPO is the first public issue by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector. The listing is likely to happen on January 29, as per the brokerages. The IRFC IPO was subscribed 3.49 times during the process.

How to check the IRFC IPO allotment status?

If you want to check the status via KFintech Private Ltd website, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: You can check the allotment status under ‘IPO Status’ section on KFin Technologies website (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) after the result gets declaredStep 2: You need to select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN details

If you have selected the application number box, then you will have to choose application type and then enter the application number

Select the depository from the drop-down menu and enter DPIP, Client ID, if you have opted for the DPID/Client ID box

For the PAN option box, enter the permanent account number

This will be the last step where you will have to enter the given captcha and then click the submit option

If you want to check the status from the BSE website, follow the below-mentioned process:

Step 1: Go to the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)Step 2: Select the equity option, and then from the drop-down list, select the issue name as ‘Indian Railway Finance Corporation’Step 3: After completing the above two processes, enter your application number and PAN numberStep 4: To view the status details, click on the search tab