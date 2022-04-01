Is April 1 a Bank Holiday in India? Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2022

Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks across the private and public sector in India, except a few states, will remain closed on April 1, that is Friday. But why is April 1 a bank holiday? This is because of the yearly closing of bank account of banks as notified by the Reserve Bank of India, which is reserved for bank employees every year. There are as many as 15 holidays for all private and public sector banks in the month of April.

Not only this, the month of April will also see a long weekend in some parts of India, with lenders being closed for as many as four consecutive days on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu and a weekend leave. Hyderabad will witness most number of bank holidays this month at nine, while there are only five of them in Shimla on the contrary.

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, prepares a list of bank holidays every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. According to that list, there are 15 bank holidays this month on account of different festivals for different regions.

Advertisement

It must also be noted that bank holidays come into effect as per different occasions in states. There are nine holidays due to this in April, while the remaining are the weekend leaves. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2022 (Starting From April 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves

April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work, you must check with your nearest branch to get an idea about bank holidays in your area, as bank holidays vary from state to state depending on the occasion there. This will save time and will ensure that you can carry out any work seamlessly and without any hassle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.