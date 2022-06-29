Is July 1 a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days in July; Check Full List

Bank Holidays in July 2022: The month of June is about to end, and with the new month of July beginning in days, there will be a new set of bank holidays in India that will come into effect. The Reserve Bank of India, or the RBI, has already put out a list for bank holidays in July 2022. The central bank prepares a monthly list of bank holidays at the beginning of each year, according to which lenders of specific regions remain closed. There are as many as 14 bank holidays in July this year.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 14 bank holidays in July, as mentioned earlier. However, banks across India will not close for 14 days, as eight of these are region-specific. For example, there is a bank holiday on July 1 in Odisha, but lenders across other parts of the country will remain open on this day. Meanwhile, there are seven weekend leaves in July. If we add up both the regional holidays and weekend offs, there will be 15 bank holidays in July. However, Bakrid which is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, falls on July 9. This is also the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. Therefore, the bank holiday on July 9 is clashing, which means there are 14 bank holidays in July.

Bank holidays come into effect according to the list prepared by the RBI every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. As per the list, different branches remain closed on different occasions, depending upon the festival or occasion in the area. Other than this, there are bank holidays across India on national holidays, whereby all branches across private and public sectors remain closed in the country. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

