Is There a Bank Holiday on June 5? Banks to Remain Closed for 8 Days in June; See List

Bank Holidays in June 2022: The month of June is already here and this means banks will get a new set of holidays which will be applicable for the month. Lenders across all private and public sectors will be closed for up to eight days in June. Out of the eight bank holidays in June, two — including a weekend leave and a regional bank holiday — have already been used up. The bank holidays in June include six weekend leaves. So, if you are planning to do some bank work, it is better to check with your nearest branch regarding the bank holidays this month to avoid any hassle. It should also be noted that June 5, Sunday, is a bank holiday as it is a weekend.

The list of bank holidays next month has already been prepared by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, which lays out a plan in the beginning of every year as per which lenders get their yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

The country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, has notified the holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

In this regard, it must be noted that bank holidays that come under the Negotiable Instruments Act vary from region to region. For example, June 15 is a bank holiday in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu and Srinagar due to Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti, but banks across other parts of India will be open on that da. However, during the weekend leaves, all banks remain closed across the country. There are only two bank holidays in June under the Negotiable Instruments act, out of which one has already been used up.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022 (Starting From June 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

