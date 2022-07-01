Is Today a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days in July; See Full List

Bank Holidays in July 2022: Banks across all public and private sectors in Odisha will be closed on July 1, Friday on the occasion of Rath Yatra, the biggest festival in the state. The month of July is already here and with it comes a new set of bank holidays, where lenders across India will be closed for a number of days. The Reserve Bank of India, or the RBI, has already put out a list for bank holidays in July 2022. Bank holidays will come into effect as per the list.

There are as many as 14 bank holidays in July, which apply for both private and public sectors. This includes weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The schedule except those for the weekends would be different across various cities in the country, RBI’s holiday calendar shows.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. As per the calendar, there are eight regional holidays and seven weekend bank holidays However, Bakrid which is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, falls on July 9. This is also the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. Therefore, the bank holiday on July 9 is clashing, which means there are 14 bank holidays in July.

The Reserve Bank has notified the holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

However, under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, bank holidays are not uniform across the country.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in July 2022 (Starting From July 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

