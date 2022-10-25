Is Today a Bank Holiday? Banks to Remain Closed in These States; Check Full List

The week kicked in on Monday with the festival of lights followed by Diwali Balipratipada and Bhai Duj. Many banks will also be closed on the account of Diwali. Out of these 4 bank holidays this week, one will be national holiday while rest three will be state specific.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday on 24 October

As per the RBI’s list of bank holidays in October 2022, banks will remain closed for Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi across nation. However, banks operating in Gangtok and Imphal.

Bank Holiday on 25 October

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on 26 October

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on 27 October

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Every month on the second Saturday and Sunday, both public and private banks are officially closed. To avoid any confusion, it is advised that bank customers plan their bank-based work taking into account all of these holidays. Customers shouldn’t expect any difficulties with bank-related tasks since ATMs, cash deposits, internet banking, and mobile banking will all continue to run smoothly.

October is a festive month in India since it is marked with important celebrations and holidays. Spread across different states separately, banks will be collectively closed for 21 days in October 2022 (though not one bank is closed more than three / four days in the month), including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

After October 27, there will be one more bank holiday left on October 31 date of this month. Banks falling under the regional offices of Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi will remain closed on October 31, 2022, for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja.

