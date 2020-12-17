ISRO Gears Up to Launch Satellites Built by Private Players Onboard PSLV-C51

ISRO would launch an earth observation satellite 'ANAND' that is fully built by a start-up as part of enabling private players in space exploration, Chairman K Sivan said on Thursday. Lauding the Centre for launching reforms unlocking India's potential in the space sector, Sivan said "The next mission PSLV-C51 (polar satellite launch vehicle) is special for us. It is special for the entire country.

The government of India has initiated (reforms) and within eight months, the first satellite 'ANAND' from a start-up called Pixel India, is going to be launched," he said addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre after the successful launch of communication satellite 'CMS-01' on-board PSLV-C50 from the spaceport here. The chairman said along with it two more satellites 'SATISH SAT', built by 'Space Kids India', and 'UNIT-SAT', built by consortium of universities, would be sent.

"Definitely, PSLV-C51 (mission) is going to be a first of its kind in the country. It is going to initiate a new era of space reforms in India and I am sure that these private people will take this activity further and provide services for the entire country," he said.

The move to allow private players in space exploration follows the Union Cabinet decision in June this year allowing participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary missions. Sivan had then said allowing the private sector in carrying out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services was a 'major reform'.

The private sector can also be a part of the interplanetary missions of ISRO, Sivan said..

