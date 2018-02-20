English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IT Industry to See Flat Growth in FY19 Too: Nasscom
According to Chandrashekhar, the industry may hire 100,000 new hands in FY19, which again 50 per cent lower than what it had projected for this year.
File image
Hyderabad: For the second year in a row, software industry lobby Nasscom on Tuesday projected a flat growth revenue scenario for the industry in FY19, clipping at 7-9 per cent over FY18.
"We estimate a 7-9 per cent growth in IT and IT-enabled services for FY19. The domestic revenue may grow at a slightly higher pitch of 10-12 per cent, while exports, the mainstay may lag in FY19," R Chandrashekhar, Nasscom president told reporters here at its annual India Leadership Forum.
He said the industry may close the current fiscal year with a lower-than-projected 7.8 per cent growth and may touch USD 167 billion in revenue size during the year in terms of exports and 10 per cent in domestic revenue.
According to Chandrashekhar, the industry may hire 100,000 new hands in FY19, which again 50 per cent lower than what it had projected for this year.
Last June, Nasscom had forecast a flat growth rate for FY18, after delaying the same by over four months. Normally the industry used to give out its annual forecast in February, which was delayed due to the Visa issues in the US and other global headwinds.
Nasscom had forecast a export revenue growth of 7-8 per cent in FY18, compared to 7.6 per cent in FY17. In FY16, exports earnings rose just 7.6 per cent, while domestic revenue was around 10-11 per cent.
Even on the hiring front, the outlook is dim with a 50 per cent likely slip from 130,000-150,000 new jobs projected for FY18.
However, Chandrashekhar sounded optimistic saying the mood is upbeat and the trend is positive, which should translate into better business opportunities.
Also Watch
"We estimate a 7-9 per cent growth in IT and IT-enabled services for FY19. The domestic revenue may grow at a slightly higher pitch of 10-12 per cent, while exports, the mainstay may lag in FY19," R Chandrashekhar, Nasscom president told reporters here at its annual India Leadership Forum.
He said the industry may close the current fiscal year with a lower-than-projected 7.8 per cent growth and may touch USD 167 billion in revenue size during the year in terms of exports and 10 per cent in domestic revenue.
According to Chandrashekhar, the industry may hire 100,000 new hands in FY19, which again 50 per cent lower than what it had projected for this year.
Last June, Nasscom had forecast a flat growth rate for FY18, after delaying the same by over four months. Normally the industry used to give out its annual forecast in February, which was delayed due to the Visa issues in the US and other global headwinds.
Nasscom had forecast a export revenue growth of 7-8 per cent in FY18, compared to 7.6 per cent in FY17. In FY16, exports earnings rose just 7.6 per cent, while domestic revenue was around 10-11 per cent.
Even on the hiring front, the outlook is dim with a 50 per cent likely slip from 130,000-150,000 new jobs projected for FY18.
However, Chandrashekhar sounded optimistic saying the mood is upbeat and the trend is positive, which should translate into better business opportunities.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes