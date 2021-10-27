IT, Retail Hiring Surges in September; Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Among Leading Cities

The job market in India maintained its record hitting run for the third straight month in a row. The employment sector logged a 57 per cent year on year growth in the month of September, according to the latest report published by Naukri JobSpeak. The Naukri JobSpeak index was trending with 2,753 job postings, said the report. This was an all time high in September and surpassed the index during pre-Covid times in September 2019 by 21 per cent.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that is published every month, and calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website.

Which sectors recorded better growth?

Not just IT, most sectors showcased annual growth year-on-year, said the report. The IT sector, however, logged the highest growth (138 per cent), followed by hospitality (82 per cent).

“The recent wave of digital transformation among Indian organisations continues to generate demand for tech professionals. YoY hiring in the IT-software/software services sector has grown by 138 per cent in September 2021," Naukri JobSpeak said in the report.

The report further said that sectors that were the most affected by the Covid-`19 pandemic witnessed a pleasant YoY growth in September. Of these are hospitality (82 per cent) and retail (70 per cent) sectors. This came after several hotels and physical store outlets across the country gradually reopened as the pandemic situation eased.

“The education/teaching sector recorded a strong annual recovery too, growing by 53 per cent in September 2021 and has now surpassed hiring in September 2019 by 32 per cent. BFSI (43 per cent), real estate (39 per cent), telecom (37 per cent), insurance (29 per cent) and medical/healthcare (26 per cent) sectors also saw growth in the same period," the report further stated.

Which cities recorded better rates of hiring?

Metro cities across the country witnessed better growth by logging 88 per cent annual growth in September. Tier 2 cities lagged behind with an annual growth of 30 per cent, said the report.

“The impact of the lockdown in 2020 and resultant freeze in hiring adversely affected the metros which have now bounced back, annually growing by over 2X in Sept’21 as compared to Tier 2 cities," said Naukri JobSpeak in the report.

Bengaluru (133 per cent), Hyderabad (110 per cent), Pune (95 per cent) and Chennai (85 per cent) recorded the highest YoY growth in September, as per the data made available on naukri.com website.

Hiring activity in the Delhi NCR region was also positive at 72 per cent. On the other hand, both Mumbai and Kolkata recorded a 60 per cent increase in hiring across sectors.

“The continuous positive growth of the IT-software/software services sector has enabled major IT hubs to outperform other cities in the annual growth charts," said the report.

Among all the Tier -II cities, Ahmedabad recorded most annual hiring activity growth of 82 per cent, followed by Coimbatore at 46 per cent. Vadodara (33 per cent) and Kochi (19 per cent) came next, according to the report.

Who all got hired in September?

Hiring across all experience levels surged in September as compared to last year. This was largely because of the the overall positive performance of the hiring market amid its recovery from the setbacks that came into play during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The demand for senior professionals with 8-12 years experience continues to grow, increasing by 75 per cent in September 2021 vs September 2020. Other experience bands such as 0-3 years (54 per cent), 4-7 years (65 per cent), and over 13 years (47 per cent) also recorded commendable growth in the same period.

