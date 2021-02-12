ITC, Ashok Leyland, Coal India: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Thursday, February 11 closed at record high snapping a two-day losing streak. However, the indices on Friday, February 12, are expected to open a little lower as the SGX Nifty was trading 20.00 points or 0.13 percent down at 15,177.00 at 7:00 am. On February 11, the BSE Sensex surged 222.13 points or 0.43 percent to close at 51,531.52. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.44 percent to settle the day at 15,173.30.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

ITC: The company reported an 11.4 percent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 3,587.09 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 4,050.4 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue of the company rose about 6 percent to stand Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore on yearly basis.

Ashok Leyland: The company posted a loss of Rs 19.4 crore in the December Quarter compared to a profit of Rs 27.7 crore in Q3FY20. However, the revenue of the company rose to Rs 4,813.5 crore from Rs 4,015.6 crore on yearly basis.

Coal India: The firm has reported a 21.4 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore the December Quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 3,921.81 crore on yearly basis. The revenue of the company during the December quarter increased to Rs 23,686 crore against Rs 23,190 crore in Q3FY20.

Sun Pharmaceutical: The company and its senior officials settled a case with SEBI pertaining to an alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms by paying over Rs 56.11 crore and the company’s MD Dilip Shanghvi paid Rs 62.36 lakh.

Power Grid Corporation: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 2,672 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also increased to Rs 10,142.5 crore from Rs 9,364.4 crore YoY.

ACC: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 472.4 crore in October-December quarter 2020 compared to Rs 273.3 crore in the same quarter of 2019. The revenue of the company also increased to Rs 4,144.7 crore from Rs 4,060.3 crore on yearly basis.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company reported sharply lower consolidated profit at Rs 87.8 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 216.4 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company fell to Rs 1,847.6 crore from Rs 2,680.9 crore on yearly basis.

Oil India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 889.69 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 709.39 crore in Q3FY20. However, the revenue of the company fell to Rs 2,137.34 crore from Rs 2,957.19 crore YoY.

Quarterly Results: Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Force Motors, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lux Industries, PC Jeweller, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 12.