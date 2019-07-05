ITC Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, ITC Share Price Opens at 277.65

With the Union Budget for 2019-20 set to be announced, the share price of ITC fell by 0.58% to open at 277.65. The price fell by 1.60 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 322.70 on 3 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 258.90 on 28 June 2018.

The stock has just returned nearly 4% to investors in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.24% and 44.76% stake, respectively, in the company.

ITC recently launched its new super-premium luxury hotel in Kolkata-the ITC Royal Bengal. The 456 keys ITC Royal Bengal is ITC Hotel’s 14th Luxury Collection hotel in India and is a befitting tribute to the timeless traditions and royal heritage of Bengal, which has been ITC’s headquarters for over a 100 years.

ITC also said it is looking at managed hotel properties outside the country, as part of its asset-right strategy for this vertical. The company is eyeing such properties in adjacent markets like Bangladesh.

ITC has business a interests in cigarettes, hotels, paperboards and specialty papers, packaging, agri-business, packaged foods and confectionery, information technology, branded apparel, personal care, stationery, safety matches and other FMCG products.