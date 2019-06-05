ITC Ties up With Pune City Body For Plastic Waste Management
The company has launched the model for sustainable management of MLP waste on an end-to-end basis in partnership with SWaCH and the Pune civic body, an official release said.
File photo of ITC. (Courtesy: PTI)
Guwahati: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the Pune Municipal Corporation and a waste-pickers cooperative to collect and process multi-layered plastic (MLP) waste in the city.
The company has launched the model for sustainable management of MLP waste on an end-to-end basis in partnership with SWaCH and the Pune civic body, an official release said.
In the first phase, ITC-SWaCH-PMC will operate one processing facility with a capacity to manage 200 metric tonne of MLP waste per month, providing an opportunity to 3,500 such collectors, it said.
These collectors will gather dry and wet waste separately every day, covering 8.1 lakh properties across the city, ITC said.
"With the ITC-SWaCH-PMC partnership... We are taking yet another step in building a model which goes beyond segregation of solid waste to addressing one of the acute
challenges of managing and recycling of the mounting multi-layered-plastic waste," ITC Projects Head (EHS and Quality Assurance) Chitranjan Dar said.
The company, along with its partners, are looking forward to expanding the programme to cover the entire Pune city in the near future, he said.
ITC's waste management initiative was first launched in 2007 in Bengaluru and has expanded to 12 other cities, creating sustainable livelihood for over 14,500 waste
collectors and more than 80 social entrepreneurs, the release said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Just Dial
|757.15
|-4.76
|Reliance
|1,351.65
|-0.63
|Infosys
|735.30
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|822.80
|1.25
|Yes Bank
|152.80
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahindra Logist
|491.95
|-4.32
|SBI
|352.35
|-0.72
|Just Dial
|767.30
|-3.02
|Axis Bank
|821.40
|1.12
|Yes Bank
|152.75
|2.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|152.80
|2.24
|Bharti Infratel
|274.00
|1.95
|NTPC
|135.05
|1.47
|Axis Bank
|822.80
|1.25
|Vedanta
|165.90
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|152.75
|2.28
|NTPC
|135.00
|1.47
|Vedanta
|165.90
|1.19
|Axis Bank
|821.40
|1.12
|Coal India
|263.25
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|346.05
|-3.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,752.70
|-3.08
|TCS
|2,183.10
|-2.64
|HCL Tech
|1,085.85
|-2.63
|Asian Paints
|1,421.50
|-2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,754.95
|-3.08
|TCS
|2,182.45
|-2.58
|HCL Tech
|1,082.55
|-2.58
|Asian Paints
|1,421.25
|-2.52
|IndusInd Bank
|1,636.10
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Upcoming SUVs in India - MG Hector, Kia SP2i, Jeep Compass Trailhawk and More
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- India vs South Africa: Rain Unlikely to Affect Tie in Chilly Southampton
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s