ITR Refunds Of Rs 61,252 Crore To 1.97 Crore Taxpayers Issued; Check Your Refund Status

The income tax (I-T) department has said income tax refunds of Rs 61,252 crore have been issued in 1.97 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,158 crore have been made in 1,46,871 cases during April 1-August 31, 2022. Overall tax refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore have been issued to over 1.97 crore taxpayers during the same period.

Updated ITRs

The I-T department on Sunday also said that over 1.55 lakh updated ITRs have been filed up to September 2, 2022. Over 20,000 taxpayers have filed updated ITRs for both AYs 2020-21 & 2021-22.

“Finance Act 2022 introduced a new provision of filing Updated Income Tax Returns u/s 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Over 1.55 lakh Updated ITRs have been filed upto 2nd September, 2022. More than 20,000 taxpayers have filed Updated ITRs for both AYs 2020-21 & 2021-22,” the I-T department said in another tweet on Sunday.

Here’s How You Can Check Your ITR Refund Status

Step 1: Assessees can check the income tax refund status online through the income tax e-filing website — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. They will need their PAN and Aadhaar details apart from the registered mobile number to receive the OTPs.

Step 2: Once the taxpayer opens the www.incometax.gov.in portal, he or she will have to log in to the account using PAN details, OTP and by entering the Captcha.

Step 3: Once logged in, the taxpayer has to click on the e-file option.

Step 4: From there, one needs to go to the income tax returns tab and click on the View Filed Returns option

Step 5: The taxpayer can check the status of the latest filed ITR from there

Step 6: Click on View Details options from where you will be able to check the status of your income tax refund.

If your status is ‘processed’, it means that the return has been completed. The status ‘Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification’ implies that the taxpayer has filed the ITR but has not e-verified it, or that the duly signed ITR-V form has not yet arrived at the Centralised Processing Centre of the I-T department.

The ‘successfully e-verified/verified’ status, on the website, means that the taxpayer has submitted and duly e-verified/verified the return, but it has not yet been processed by the I-T officials. You may also notice ‘defective’ and ‘expired’ as the status. Defective means that the department found a fault in the ITR filed. Whereas Expired means that the refund was claimed within the 90-day validity period.

