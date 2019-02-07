LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

It’s Best Bengal, Says Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Firms up Rs 10,000 Crore Investment

Mukesh Ambani said Jio's Gigafiber project of connecting Bengal with optic fibre to bring superior digital services to every home has progressed well.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It’s Best Bengal, Says Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Firms up Rs 10,000 Crore Investment
File photo of Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: RIL)
Loading...
Kolkata: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said the group has firmed up Rs 10,000 crore of investments in West Bengal, which is already under implementation.

"In 2016, when I first attended the Bengal Global Business Summit, Reliance's investments in the state were Rs 4,500 crore. Today, our investments stand at Rs 28,000 crore in West Bengal alone," he said addressing the fifth edition of the summit.

"This accounts for about one-tenth of our total investments in India so far," Ambani added. He said Jio has become the largest investor in the digital space in this state.

"Now, we have firmed up our plan for a further investment of over Rs 10,000 crore. This plan is already under implementation," he said.

The state is poised to become the "logistics hub of the East" with plans to attract investments of Rs 5,000 crore by 2020. Ambani said the group currently provides directly and indirectly about 100,000 jobs in the state.

The group's endeavour to cover 100 per cent of the state's population with its Jio network is "progressing at a fast pace".

"We hope to achieve this within the current year, 2019," he said, adding the time has come for Bengal to become "the land of digital revolutionaries" and "a leader to the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

Ambani said Jio's Gigafiber project of connecting Bengal with optic fibre to bring superior digital services to every home has progressed well and this will transform every home in the state into a "smart home".

Reliance Retail operates here over 500 stores and 46 petro-retail outlets spanning nearly one million square feet across 400 cities and towns of West Bengal and the group has been supporting local businesses by procuring 4,000 metric tonnes of agricultural produce in addition to 2.5 million garments annually, he said.

"We operate nearly three million sq.ft. of warehouses in Bengal and with our new commerce initiative, it will increase manifold in the next 24 months," he said.

Jio and Reliance Retail will "shortly launch a unique New Commerce platform", which will bring win-win benefits to consumers, retailers and producers, Ambani said, adding that across the country, this platform will enrich and empower as many as three crore small shopkeepers.

According to him, Jio has close to one lakh active business partners across the state and the group has set up "Jio Points" as a direct distribution channel in deep rural markets, to cater to the growing rural market and each and every village in the state.

He said 350 such points are already operational and the group is targeting 1,000 by end of this year. He congratulated the state for providing land for its Data Centre project and gave the assurance of implementing it speedily.

Last year, Ambani announced the establishment of the "Satyendra Nath Bose Chair Professor" in the Department of Physics at the University of Calcutta. He said the state government has approved the group's proposal and it is setting up this Chair this year.

In the last summit, Ambani had hoped "Bengal is becoming the best Bengal", which he said was "indeed coming true". He said Reliance will be the "most trusted partner" in the fulfilment of the dreams of nearly 10 crore people of West Bengal.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,971.09 -4.14 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,069.40 +6.95 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Infra 110.65 -28.29
Reliance 1,290.40 -1.51
Rel Capital 116.20 -19.36
Sun Pharma 434.90 4.39
Yes Bank 176.95 0.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Infra 110.80 -28.05
Rel Capital 116.20 -19.17
Reliance 1,290.20 -1.50
Yes Bank 176.75 0.26
Sun Pharma 434.00 4.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 408.75 5.35
Sun Pharma 434.90 4.39
Eicher Motors 21,904.20 3.79
Bharti Infratel 305.85 3.21
Bajaj Auto 2,853.60 3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.00 4.48
Bajaj Auto 2,855.50 3.03
Tata Motors 182.90 2.64
Hero Motocorp 2,933.00 2.01
Coal India 224.25 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 273.10 -2.22
Reliance 1,290.40 -1.51
Larsen 1,296.05 -1.40
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -1.18
Hindalco 209.20 -1.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.20 -1.50
Power Grid Corp 184.75 -1.12
HDFC 1,966.00 -1.08
Larsen 1,300.15 -0.88
IndusInd Bank 1,513.95 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram