Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

It’s Time to File Income Tax Returns: 8 Documents You Need to Make the Process Simple

If you are filing your income tax return for the first time, or if you find the process confusing in general, we have compiled a list of documents that you should collect before starting the process to cut the hassles and file ITR online within minutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It’s Time to File Income Tax Returns: 8 Documents You Need to Make the Process Simple
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
The process of filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 has begun in India, with the last date being 31 July 2019. Filing returns online is extremely simple if you have all the necessary documents handy since they help you with all the numbers and details that you will need while filling the ITR form. If you are filing your income tax return for the first time, or if you find the process confusing in general, we have compiled a list of documents that you should collect before starting the process to cut the hassles and file ITR online within minutes: Here it goes:

Form 16

If you are a salaried person, this is one of the most important documents to file your ITR. Form 16 is a TDS (tax deducted at source) certificate issued by your employer to provide details of the salary paid to you and TDS deducted on it if any. It is mandatory for employers to issue Form 16 if your employer has deducted TDS from your salary. Apart from details of the tax deducted, Form 16 also has your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which is also required to file ITR online.

In case of a change in job in the mid of a financial year, you will need Form 16 from both the employers.

Salary Slips

Monthly salary slips are needed to get information on different allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance etc. You can fill all the details in your ITR form on each allowance received during the year using those salary slips and then calculate the taxability portion of it. The tax treatment of each allowance is different -- some allowances are fully taxable, while some are partially taxed. You can find all this information in your salary slips.

Interest certificates from banks

This is a TDS certificate for the interest earned on your fixed despoits in the bank. If you do not get interest certificates, make sure your bank account statement is updated and shows details of the interest credited to your account till 31 March 2019.

Form 26AS

It is a form which depicts the total tax that has been deducted from your various sources of income against your PAN and has been deposited to the government account. It will include details on TDS deducted by your employer, TDS deducted by banks if the interest income exceeds Rs 10,000, TDS deducted by any other organisation for the payments that have been made to you, any advance taxes that you deposited yourself during  2018-19, and self-assessment taxes paid by you.

To download your Form-26AS, you can login to your account on the e-filing website, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Once logged in, click on ‘View 26AS (Tax Credit)’ under the ‘My Account’ tab. The website will redirect you to the TRACES website to download the form.

Form 16A, Form 16B, Form 16C

If TDS is deducted on any income other than salary over specified limit under income tax laws, the bank will issue a Form 16A form with exact details of amount of TDS deducted. Meanwhile, if you have recently sold any property belonging to you, the buyer has to issue a Form 16B. And, if you are earning income from rent, you should ask the tenant to give you a Form 16C for details related to TDS deducted on received rent.

Home loan statement

Taxpayers who have taken home loan from bank or any other non-banking financial company (NBFC) should collect the loan statement as it will provide break-up details of principal and interest repayment.

Tax payment Challan

If you have already paid any advance tax or self-assessment tax, you will need the tax payment Challan specifying details of the tax already submitted.

Aadhaar card

Aadhaar has become mandatory for filing ITR under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. It says that an individual has to provide his or her Aadhaar details while filing tax return. Those without an Aadhaar card will not be able to file ITR unless they have applied for it, in which case, people will be able to complete the process using an enrolment ID.

 

 
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,983.33 +269.13 ( +0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,999.45 +76.65 ( +0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.90 1.27
Reliance 1,338.20 0.61
TCS 2,221.80 1.15
NCC 99.65 1.94
Just Dial 773.00 0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 645.20 -0.29
IndusInd Bank 1,605.00 0.03
Bharat Fin 1,005.20 0.49
SpiceJet 153.50 5.17
Maruti Suzuki 6,960.45 1.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,821.05 5.25
Bajaj Auto 3,049.75 4.23
Asian Paints 1,456.85 3.52
Britannia 2,997.15 2.57
IOC 169.30 2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,819.10 5.14
Bajaj Auto 3,047.00 4.16
Asian Paints 1,456.10 3.51
Sun Pharma 414.85 1.31
Maruti Suzuki 6,960.45 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 168.80 -1.83
Eicher Motors 19,697.00 -1.26
ITC 276.85 -0.61
SBI 351.35 -0.33
Zee Entertain 356.20 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 168.95 -1.69
ITC 276.95 -0.61
SBI 351.50 -0.30
M&M 645.20 -0.29
Larsen 1,554.70 -0.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram