Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

J&K Bank Appointed Lead Bank Convenor for UT of Jammu and Kashmir; SBI Gets Ladakh

The Reserve Bank of India in an order assigned UTLBC (Union Territory Lead Bank Convenor) Convenorship of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd and the Union Territory of Ladakh to State Bank of India.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
J&K Bank Appointed Lead Bank Convenor for UT of Jammu and Kashmir; SBI Gets Ladakh
Representative Image. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday appointed Jammu & Kashmir Bank as the lead banker for the newly carved out union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. State Bank of India (SBI) will be the lead convenor bank for union territory of Ladakh.

The government through a gazette notification on August 9, 2019 had reorganised the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from October 31, 2019.

"In view of the above, it has been decided to assign the UTLBC (Union Territory Lead Bank Convenor) Convenorship of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd and the Union Territory of Ladakh to State Bank of India," the RBI said.

There is no change in the SLBC/ UTLBC convenorship of other states and UTs, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,412.00 0.03
Indiabulls Hsg 297.25 -4.08
Reliance 1,515.95 -1.94
Yes Bank 48.70 -4.88
Bombay Burmah 999.20 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 128.05 1.63
Bajaj Finance 4,181.75 1.05
NTPC 116.55 1.22
Tata Steel 467.80 1.06
Asian Paints 1,808.65 0.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 447.15 -2.23
Reliance 1,515.95 -1.94
Sun Pharma 422.30 -1.72
Larsen 1,279.25 -1.72
HDFC Bank 1,271.55 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram