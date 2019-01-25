LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jaitley Says Bank Defaulters Cannot Get Away For Long After SC Upholds Validity of IBC

"The Supreme Court judgement upholding the validity of the IBC is a welcome decision. The Bank defaulters cannot get away for long," Jaitley said.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jaitley Says Bank Defaulters Cannot Get Away For Long After SC Upholds Validity of IBC
"The Supreme Court judgement upholding the validity of the IBC is a welcome decision. The Bank defaulters cannot get away for long," Jaitley said.
New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court decision to uphold the validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Union minister Arun Jaitley Friday warned that defaulters cannot get away for long.

"The upholding of the provisions that bar the defaulting promoters from bidding is both ethical and proper - otherwise the defaulter will continue to manage the company with only the banks taking a haircut," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the IBC saying "the defaulters' paradise is lost" and the economy's rightful position has been regained.

"The Supreme Court judgement upholding the validity of the IBC is a welcome decision. The Bank defaulters cannot get away for long," he said.

With regard to the controversial provision of section 29A of the IBC, which dealt with the rights of erstwhile promoters to participate in the recovery process of a corporate debtor, the court said that "a resolution applicant has no vested right for consideration or approval of its resolution plan".

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,025.54 -169.56 ( -0.47%)

NIFTY 50

10,780.55 -69.25 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
Reliance 1,246.00 -0.12
ICICI Bank 357.20 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
Zee Entertain 319.35 -26.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Dewan Housing 209.20 1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.75 6.37
HCL Tech 969.40 2.42
Yes Bank 219.60 1.95
Bharti Airtel 307.50 1.94
Cipla 507.65 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.65 2.71
HCL Tech 971.25 2.54
Bharti Airtel 307.05 1.81
TCS 1,919.05 0.91
Vedanta 194.95 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 318.40 -26.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,513.40 -7.49
UltraTechCement 3,510.80 -7.38
Hero Motocorp 2,670.15 -4.30
Indiabulls Hsg 744.50 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,516.35 -7.40
Hero Motocorp 2,670.05 -4.23
ICICI Bank 357.10 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,372.20 -2.00
M&M 683.20 -1.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram