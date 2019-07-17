English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalan Panel Suggests Transfer of Funds from RBI to Govt in Tranches Over 3-5 Yrs, Report Expected Soon
The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.
File image of former RBI governor Bimal Jalan. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel formulating guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government has finalized its recommendations and will be submitting its long-delayed report "very soon," a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.
The reserve panel has suggested transfer of funds from RBI in tranches over 3-5 years, the source said. It was not immediately clear how much money the RBI will transfer to the government.
