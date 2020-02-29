Jammu &Kashmir, Ladakh Sign Pact With Bajaj Allianz for Implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

Jammu: State Health Agency, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company for implementation of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh for contract period of one year.

Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, Bhupinder Kumar and Himanshu Roy, signed the MoU on behalf of J&K and Ladakh respectively with the authorised signatory of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, an official spokesman said.

For the selection of an insurance company, an e-tendering process was conducted by the State Health Agency, he said, adding that Bajaj Allianz was selected as the lowest bidder on the premium of Rs 720 per family per year.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched on December 1, 2018 in J&K.

From March 1, the scheme would be implemented in both the UTs by using new Health Benefit Packages 2.0 (HBP 2.0) designed by the National Health Authority.

About 237 new packages have been introduced and price of 270 packages has been increased, the spokesman said.

He said J&K has already been applauded by the Centre for innovative implementation of the scheme in the UT and stands as one of the top performers.

It is foreseen that after the adoption of HBP 2.0, the scheme shall achieve both long-term and short-term goals and would improve the healthcare delivery system by strengthening the capacity of public health institutions, the spokesman said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.