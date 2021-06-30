Janet Yellen Dials Nirmala Sitharaman to Talk About US-India Partnership in G20

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States treasury secretary Janet L Yellen discussed global minimum tax over phone on Tuesday. “…Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman. Secretary Yellen discussed that the United States and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," Department of Treasury said in a release.

During the call, Yellen stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here