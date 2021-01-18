News18 Logo

Janet Yellen To Say U.S. Does Not Seek Weaker Dollar, Wall Street Journal Reports
1-MIN READ

Janet Yellen, Presidentelect Joe Biden's pick to take over the U.S. Treasury, is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to marketdetermined foreign exchange rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The Treasury secretary nominee, at a Senate confirmation hearing, will make clear the United States does not seek a weaker dollar, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/35NaV8W, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation for the session.

