Janet Yellen To Say U.S. Does Not Seek Weaker Dollar, Wall Street Journal Reports

Janet Yellen, Presidentelect Joe Biden's pick to take over the U.S. Treasury, is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to marketdetermined foreign exchange rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
- Last Updated: January 18, 2021, 03:18 IST
The Treasury secretary nominee, at a Senate confirmation hearing, will make clear the United States does not seek a weaker dollar, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/35NaV8W, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation for the session.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor