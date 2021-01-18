Janet Yellen To Say U.S. Does Not Seek Weaker Dollar, Wall Street Journal Reports

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to take over the U.S. Treasury, is expected to affirm the United States’ commitment to market-determined foreign exchange rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The Treasury secretary nominee, at a Senate confirmation hearing, will make clear the United States does not seek a weaker dollar, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/35NaV8W, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation for the session.

