Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

January Records PE, VC Investments Worth $2.5 Billion, Says Report

Credit investments are also a fast-emerging asset class for PE/VC as investors cherry picked stressed opportunities thrown up by companies that need support to prevent going into National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
January Records PE, VC Investments Worth $2.5 Billion, Says Report
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) inflows started 2020 on a strong note as the month of January recorded investments worth $2.5 billion up 34 per cent over the year-ago period, a report said on Tuesday. According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, PE/VC investments in January 2020 ($2.5 billion) were 34 per cent higher than the value recorded in January 2019 ($1.9 billion) and 41 per cent lower compared to December 2019 ($4.3 billion).

In terms of number of PE/VC investments January 2020 was at par with January 2019. "After a record setting 2019, PE/VC investments in 2020 are off to a good start with investments worth $2.5 billion recorded in January 2020. Infrastructure sector continues to play a big role in this growth, accounting for 36 per cent of all PE/VC investments during the month," said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader - Private Equity Services, EY.

Credit investments are also a fast-emerging asset class for PE/VC as investors cherry picked stressed opportunities thrown up by companies that need support to prevent going into National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). With a more enabling regulatory and policy framework in place, credit investments witnessed a good start in January 2020, the report said.

There were five large deals (value greater than $100 million) worth $1.4 billion in January 2020 compared to four deals worth $1.1 billion last year. The largest deal announced in January saw Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners take over the debt of RattanIndia Power Limited for $566 million followed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Allianz Capital Partners and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System's (OMERS') $246 million investment in IndInfravit Trust.

From a sector point of view, infrastructure sector ($898 million across five deals) was the top sector in January 2020, followed by financial services ($531 million across 14 deals) and e-commerce ($264 million across nine deals).

The report further noted that January 2020 recorded 12 exits worth $461 million, 39 per cent higher than the value of exits recorded in January 2019 ($331 million) but 47 per cent lower than December 2019 ($864 million).

The largest exit in January 2020 saw Nexus India Capital Advisors, Jungle Ventures and Naspers sell their combined stake in Paysense Services India Private Limited to PayU Corporate for $293 million.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,952.45 1.54
Indiabulls Hsg 325.00 -1.75
HDFC 2,303.55 0.47
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
SBI 326.60 1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.30 1.98
Tata Steel 421.35 1.44
SBI 326.60 1.15
Bharti Airtel 536.25 1.22
HUL 2,232.40 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.60 -2.37
HCL Tech 582.65 -2.10
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,153.90 -1.42
Larsen 1,242.40 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram