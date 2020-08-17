BUSINESS

Japan Calls for G7 Coordination to Spur Global Growth, Combat Pandemic: Finance Min Aso

Japan Calls for G7 Coordination to Spur Global Growth, Combat Pandemic: Finance Min Aso

Aso made the remark to reporters after attending a phone meeting with finance leaders of the G7 advanced economies.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Japan hopes to coordinate with its Group of Seven partners in seeking a swift containment of the coronavirus pandemic and a strong recovery in the global economy, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday.

Aso made the remark to reporters after attending a phone meeting with finance leaders of the G7 advanced economies.

“I told the G7 meeting that we must seek a balance between the need to contain the pandemic and keep the economy moving,” Aso said.

  • First Published: August 17, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
