Japan To Decide On Third Extra Budget To Ease COVID-19 Pain

Japan's cabinet is set to endorse on Tuesday a third extra budget with spending of around 19.2 trillion yen ($185 billion) for this financial year ending in March to fund a new stimulus package, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

TOKYO: Japan’s cabinet is set to endorse on Tuesday a third extra budget with spending of around 19.2 trillion yen ($185 billion) for this financial year ending in March to fund a new stimulus package, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The extra budget comes a week before next fiscal year’s annual budget draft is due to be decided, both of which will be rolled out together as a 15-month budget to help the economy recover from COVID-19 induced slump.

($1 = 103.8400 yen)

