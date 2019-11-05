Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Japanese Telco SoftBank's Second-quarter Profit Climbs 9%, Beats Estimates

SoftBank Corp's results are closely watched by investors not only as it is Japan's third largest telco and has committed to pay out 85% of its profits as dividends, but as an indicator of the health of parent SoftBank Group Corp, which has a 67% stake.

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Softbank, ARM, IoT Chips
File photo of SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Tokyo: Japanese telco SoftBank Corp reported on Tuesday a 9% rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, buoyed by its mobile business.

Operating profit in the July-September quarter was 283 billion yen ($2.60 billion). That compared with an average forecast of 266 billion yen from four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

SoftBank Corp's results are closely watched by investors not only as it is Japan's third-largest telco and has committed to payout 85% of its profits as dividends, but as an indicator of the health of parent SoftBank Group Corp, which has a 67% stake.

The telco maintained its full-year operating profit forecast at 890 billion yen.

SoftBank Group, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, is trying to raise funds for a second technology fund but is widely expected to report large writedowns on some of the big tech bets it and its $100 billion Vision Fund have made.

SoftBank Corp's results follow those of rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp, which last week reported that profits fell 13% and rose 9%, respectively.

Price pressure on Japan's big three telcos has been relieved by delays in the roll-out by Rakuten Inc <4755.T> of its own mobile network, which has been hit by base station construction delays, with the company yet to announce a concrete commercial service launch date. Rakuten reports its earnings on Thursday.

As e-commerce firm Rakuten expands into mobile, SoftBank is pushing further into retail, cementing its grip over Z Holdings Corp <4689.T>, formerly Yahoo Japan, which in turn has agreed to acquire fashion e-tailer Zozo Inc <3092.T>.

Zozo will begin selling its wares on the new PayPay Mall, a major advance into online retailing by SoftBank, which also operates QR code payments app PayPay - one of a huge number of such services jostling for consumer attention as Japan belatedly shifts to cashless payments.

In support of that push, SoftBank's baseball team, SoftBank Hawks - which last month topped its league for the third straight season - will change the name of its stadium in Fukuoka to PayPay Dome from Yahuoku Dome.

SoftBank Corp shares closed flat at 1,499 yen ahead of the results, close to the 1,500 yen IPO price from last December when the telco had Japan's largest ever listing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,906.70 -34.60 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 3.93
SBI 318.30 1.27
HDFC 2,178.55 -0.13
Bajaj Finance 4,204.65 2.23
Indiabulls Hsg 223.85 2.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.85 4.16
Dalmia Bharat 827.55 1.84
Axis Bank 733.60 -1.15
Maruti Suzuki 7,362.80 -0.81
Indiabulls Hsg 223.60 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.90 4.16
UPL 609.60 2.58
Bharti Infratel 220.10 2.44
Bajaj Finance 4,208.90 2.33
SBI 318.40 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.90 4.24
Bajaj Finance 4,208.60 2.25
SBI 318.25 1.29
Bharti Airtel 381.45 0.86
Bajaj Auto 3,235.00 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 285.75 -3.50
Grasim 765.00 -2.40
UltraTechCement 4,147.05 -2.16
Eicher Motors 21,290.80 -2.07
Sun Pharma 428.90 -2.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 428.40 -2.17
Infosys 698.00 -1.55
Coal India 212.10 -1.37
IndusInd Bank 1,332.85 -1.40
Axis Bank 733.75 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram