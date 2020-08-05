Japan's Nishimura: Free trade will be important for economic recovery
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday this week’s TPP-11 meeting would be a good opportunity to tell the world that promoting free trade will be an important part of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Ministers from the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) are due to hold a video conference on Thursday, Japan time.
Nishimura said he believed that strengthening supply chains and implementing digitalization would also be important in the recovery.
