Japan's Nishimura: Free trade will be important for economic recovery

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday this week's TPP11 meeting would be a good opportunity to tell the world that promoting free trade will be an important part of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday this week’s TPP-11 meeting would be a good opportunity to tell the world that promoting free trade will be an important part of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers from the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) are due to hold a video conference on Thursday, Japan time.

Nishimura said he believed that strengthening supply chains and implementing digitalization would also be important in the recovery.

  First Published: August 5, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
