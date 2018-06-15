GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Japan’s SoftBank to Invest Up To $100 Billion in India’s Solar Power Project

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government.

Reuters

Updated:June 15, 2018, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Japan’s SoftBank to Invest Up To $100 Billion in India’s Solar Power Project
SoftBank
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements are made, the report said.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, NHK said.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world’s biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,622.14 +22.32 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

10,817.70 +9.65 ( +0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,840.05 +52.50 +2.94
ICICI Bank 282.50 -2.25 -0.79
Infosys 1,281.25 +41.55 +3.35
Reliance 1,014.20 +6.25 +0.62
Dr Reddys Labs 2,349.85 +80.45 +3.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,191.35 +5.95 +0.50
Torrent Pharma 1,480.30 +32.90 +2.27
Jubilant Food 2,760.60 +39.85 +1.46
TCS 1,841.45 +49.20 +2.75
Dr Reddys Labs 2,351.10 +82.70 +3.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 611.60 +23.55 +4.00
Dr Reddys Labs 2,349.85 +80.45 +3.54
Infosys 1,281.25 +41.55 +3.35
TCS 1,840.05 +52.50 +2.94
UPL 700.70 +15.80 +2.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,351.10 +82.70 +3.65
Infosys 1,280.45 +41.75 +3.37
TCS 1,841.45 +49.20 +2.75
Sun Pharma 571.05 +11.40 +2.04
Reliance 1,013.85 +6.35 +0.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 237.40 -7.35 -3.00
IOC 167.75 -3.80 -2.22
UltraTechCement 3,691.65 -75.35 -2.00
Yes Bank 330.65 -6.55 -1.94
SBI 277.45 -5.15 -1.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 330.55 -6.45 -1.91
SBI 277.55 -5.15 -1.82
ONGC 165.45 -3.05 -1.81
Coal India 279.05 -4.50 -1.59
NTPC 156.05 -2.30 -1.45
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You