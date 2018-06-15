English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Japan’s SoftBank to Invest Up To $100 Billion in India’s Solar Power Project
The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government.
SoftBank
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements are made, the report said.
The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, NHK said.
SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.
SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world’s biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.
