Jayesh Sanghrajka Appointed as Infosys' Interim Chief Financial Officer
Infosys said, Jayesh Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in the company over two stints and has performed various leadership roles in the finance function.
Representative image
Bengaluru: IT major Infosys announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting on Thursday appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from November 17.
The Board is in the process of selecting the next CFO, the company said in a release.
The current CFO, M D Ranganath would step down on November 16.
Infosys said, Jayesh Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in the company over two stints and has performed various leadership roles in the finance function.
He is currently Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, it said adding that Sanghrajka has over 20 years of experience and is a Chartered Accountant.
Infosys in August had said that Ranganath, who has worked with the company for about 18 years, is leaving the company to "pursue professional opportunities in new areas."
Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy had termed the exit of Ranganath as an "irreplaceable loss" for the IT services firm at a "critical juncture."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
