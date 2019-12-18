Jaypee Infratech, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 69.41 points, or 0.17%, to 41,421.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.90 points, or 0.16%, to 12,183.90.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Indian stock markets were trading marginally higher on Wednesday amid positive Asian cues. At 10:19 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 69.41 points, or 0.17%, to 41,421.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.90 points, or 0.16%, to 12,183.90. Jaypee Infratech, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller and Prestige Estates were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee Infratech Ltd’s shares surged 9% after NBCC’s resolution plan for the company was cleared by the Committee of Creditors.
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares declined 3% after the Reserve Bank of India’s risk-assessment report showed that the public sector lender under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore for fiscal 2018-19.
PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd shares slumped over 7% after the company’s promoter Padam Chand Gupta was fined by market regulator Sebi for violating insider trading rules.
Prestige Estates: Prestige EstatesProjects Ltd shares jumped over 6% after the company’s board said it will consider raising funds via preferential issue of shares on 20December.
NMDC: NMDC Ltd shares rose 1.5% after the company got 20-year extension for four iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh.
L&T Finance: L&T FinanceHoldings Ltd shares were down 1.5% after the company said it raised Rs 1,503 crore in early closure of public issue of bonds.
Zee Entertainment: Zee EntertainmentEnterprises Ltd shares inched down 1.5% after Brickwork revised rating on 6% cumulative redeemable preference shares to AA from AA+.
Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank shares fell 1.3% after Crisil assigned AA-/Rating Watch With Negative implications to the lender’s Tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,190.70
|1.19
|Tata Steel
|445.00
|1.27
|Bharti Airtel
|435.90
|-0.92
|Tata Motors
|182.75
|1.42
|HDFC
|2,445.25
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,741.15
|-0.24
|Bharti Airtel
|436.00
|-0.90
|Tata Steel
|444.80
|1.21
|HCL Tech
|562.40
|0.88
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,715.80
|0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|515.70
|1.95
|JSW Steel
|263.30
|1.68
|Wipro
|248.70
|1.61
|Tata Motors
|182.65
|1.36
|Tech Mahindra
|788.05
|1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|515.50
|1.91
|Tata Motors
|182.70
|1.39
|Tech Mahindra
|788.00
|1.39
|Tata Steel
|444.90
|1.23
|TCS
|2,191.00
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|116.90
|-2.42
|HUL
|1,914.20
|-2.40
|SBI
|327.75
|-1.55
|Yes Bank
|47.00
|-1.26
|Eicher Motors
|21,493.15
|-0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,914.95
|-2.52
|SBI
|327.95
|-1.47
|Yes Bank
|47.05
|-1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|436.00
|-0.90
|NTPC
|114.50
|-0.91
