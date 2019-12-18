Jaypee Infratech, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading marginally higher on Wednesday amid positive Asian cues. At 10:19 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 69.41 points, or 0.17%, to 41,421.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.90 points, or 0.16%, to 12,183.90. Jaypee Infratech, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller and Prestige Estates were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee Infratech Ltd’s shares surged 9% after NBCC’s resolution plan for the company was cleared by the Committee of Creditors.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares declined 3% after the Reserve Bank of India’s risk-assessment report showed that the public sector lender under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore for fiscal 2018-19.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd shares slumped over 7% after the company’s promoter Padam Chand Gupta was fined by market regulator Sebi for violating insider trading rules.

Prestige Estates: Prestige EstatesProjects Ltd shares jumped over 6% after the company’s board said it will consider raising funds via preferential issue of shares on 20December.

NMDC: NMDC Ltd shares rose 1.5% after the company got 20-year extension for four iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh.

L&T Finance: L&T FinanceHoldings Ltd shares were down 1.5% after the company said it raised Rs 1,503 crore in early closure of public issue of bonds.

Zee Entertainment: Zee EntertainmentEnterprises Ltd shares inched down 1.5% after Brickwork revised rating on 6% cumulative redeemable preference shares to AA from AA+.

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank shares fell 1.3% after Crisil assigned AA-/Rating Watch With Negative implications to the lender’s Tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.

