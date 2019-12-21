Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Jaypee Loses 1,000 Hectare Land in Greater Noida Occupied by India's Only F1 Racing Circuit

The Jaypee group had sub-leased plots to 11 builders on the allocated land and separately had taken around Rs 2,000 crore from homebuyers in 10 projects but not delivered it.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jaypee Loses 1,000 Hectare Land in Greater Noida Occupied by India's Only F1 Racing Circuit
File photo of Jaypee Infratech. (Image : PTI)

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Authority on Saturday cancelled the allotment of 1,000 hectares of land to Jaypee group on which India's only Formula One motor racing circuit is built in Greater Noida over non-payment of dues, officials said.

The decision was taken by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during its 66th Board meeting.

"A thousand hectare land was allotted to Jaypee Sports Limited, an affiliate of Jaypee group, in YEIDA's special economic zone. Jaypee Sports Limited has been defaulting on payments to YEIDA and not completing projects promised to buyers," YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh said.

The embattled business group defaulted on payments of over Rs 500 crore, he added.

The Jaypee group had sub-leased plots to 11 builders on the allocated land and separately had taken around Rs 2,000 crore from homebuyers in 10 projects but not delivered it, he said.

"So, in light of the violation of lease deeds, it was decided during the board meeting that the land allotment be cancelled," Singh said.

However, the authority said modalities are being worked out to safeguard the interests of third parties and homebuyers who had invested in projects on this land parcel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,271.80 +12.10 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 337.85 2.96
Reliance 1,599.10 -0.67
ICICI Bank 546.10 1.09
Tata Steel 461.00 3.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.35 2.91
Motherson Sumi 145.90 -1.45
Tata Steel 461.20 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 299.30 1.87
SBI 337.85 2.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,858.25 4.01
Titan Company 1,201.90 3.70
Tata Steel 461.00 3.19
Yes Bank 51.40 3.01
SBI 337.85 2.96
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 461.20 3.23
SBI 337.85 2.96
Yes Bank 51.35 2.91
Hero Motocorp 2,390.25 1.22
Bharti Airtel 453.50 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.25 -3.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.70 -2.13
Tata Motors 175.95 -1.79
ITC 241.15 -1.31
Eicher Motors 22,221.15 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.20 -3.45
TML-D 72.60 -2.75
Kotak Mahindra 1,693.05 -2.10
Tata Motors 176.00 -1.76
ITC 241.25 -1.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram