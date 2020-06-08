Jeff Bezos Now Worth $150 Billion as His Wealth Continues to Rise Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth $150 billion after he added almost $35 billion to his net worth so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos' wealth is largely linked to Amazon's climbing stock price.

In March, around the time when the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the company saw a "major surge" in demand, per its first-quarter earnings call. The retail giant went on an enormous 175,000-person recruitment drive to cope with demand, a report by Business Insider stated.

The company's stock has hovered above the $2,000 mark through the pandemic, closing at $2,483 on Friday. Bezos is the firm's biggest insider shareholder, with more than 55 million shares.

During the 11 week period from March 18, Bezos saw his wealth soar by about $36.2 billion while Zuckerberg's fortune surged by about $30.1 billion. Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's net worth also rose $14.1 billion.

"These statistics remind us that we are more economically and racially divided than at any time in decades," said Chuck Collins, a co-author of a report published by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).