Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World's Rich List as Donald Trump Wealth Drops
US President Donald Trump's ranking on the list fell to 766th place from 544th in the last edition, his wealth now being estimated at $3.1 billion, $400 million less than a year ago.
File image of Jeff Bezoz with his wife. (Image: Reuters)
Paris:Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest person, having snatched the top spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slips to second place, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires' list published on Tuesday.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
